The New York Jets won their first game of the season against the Buffalo Bills in a 22-16 overtime upset victory on the turf surface of MetLife Stadium.

However, the good news was tempered by the loss of Aaron Rodgers for the rest of the season. Rodgers was injured during the game, and his absence is a major blow to the Jets’ hopes for the season.

MetLife Stadium recently underwent a renovation of its surface, and it no longer has natural grass. Instead, the Jets play their home games on an artificial surface called turf.

What did Jets’ running back say about Metlife’s surface?

According to testimonies collected by Dianna Russini, one of the players who gave his opinion on Metlife’s turf was Jets running back Breece Hall has spoken out against the turf surface at MetLife Stadium. “Grass,” Hall said. “That’s my answer. We want grass.”

The NFL is aware of the concerns about artificial turf, and it is currently studying the issue. The league has not yet made any decisions about whether to change its policies on artificial turf.

When was Metlife stadium built?

MetLife Stadium construction started in 2007 and opened to public in 2010. It is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and is the home of the New York Giants and the New York Jets of the National Football League (NFL).

What is the capacity of Metlife stadium for football games?

The capacity of MetLife Stadium for football games is 82,500. The stadium’s seating is arranged in a bowl shape with four levels: the field level, the mezzanine level, the lower level, and the upper level. There are also 217 luxury suites and 10,000 club seats.