The Cleveland Browns‘ acquisition of Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in 2022 via trade is shaping up to be one of the worst transactions in NFL history, based on the returns they’ve received so far. Not only did the Browns give up a significant amount of draft capital that could set them back for years, but they also signed him to a significant contract.

Specifically, the Browns acquired the quarterback and a sixth-round pick in exchange for an enormous compensation package, which included their 2022 first-round pick (13th overall), their 2023 first-round pick (12th selection), their 2024 first-round pick, their 2022 fourth-round pick, their 2023 third-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

Cleveland handed him a ludicrous five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract before he even played a snap. Watson was suspended for most of his first season, and he has been disappointing at best this season. Injuries have also been a factor, considering he’s dealing with a shoulder injury that will keep him out of the matchup against the 49ers, with PJ Walker starting in his place.

PJ Walker’s Record

Cleveland is having a subpar season despite a strong roster on paper, with a record of 2-3. Watson’s struggles have been evident this year, and the backup quarterbacks haven’t fared much better. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a start in a week 4 defeat to the Ravens, with a dismal performance of just 121 yards passing and three interceptions.

As a result, the Browns have turned to quarterback Walker to start. Facing one of the most formidable defenses won’t make his task any easier, but it’s not his first start. He previously served as the backup quarterback for the Panthers and was on their roster from 2020 to 2022 with a 4-3 record as the starter.

Walker has played in 15 games over his three NFL seasons and participated in six games during the 2022 season, throwing for 731 yards and three touchdowns on 63-of-106 attempts. Walker also started at quarterback after Baker Mayfield was injured in week 5 in 2022. He has been with the Browns for a month after they signed him to the practice squad on September 4.

He gained valuable experience during the 2020 season in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks before the season was canceled. Walker stated: “I was able to find a love for football again, back during that time, just going through a tough period in 2019 of not being able to go out there to perform and play. Having an opportunity in 2020, the XFL prepared me for these situations.”

How Old Is PJ Walker?

PJ Walker is 28 years old.