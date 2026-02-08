Is Adam Sandler a Patriots fan? Hollywood star seen at Super Bowl LX with curious hat

The NFL world is in absolute shock as Adam Sandler appeared at Levi’s Stadium watching Super Bowl LX wearing a New England Patriots hat. However, it was assumed he actually rooted for a divisional rival.

While the broadcast said he was supporting the Pats “as per usual,” many fans online are feeling confused as he was labeled a New York Jets fan, who also play in the AFC East and are nemesis of the Patriots.

However, it might not be a fandom beatrayal, as user @PSUJoe11 pointed out. “It’s a Super Bowl hat, the Seattle logo on the other side where his heads turned,” he posted. And he might be absolutely right, as you can see the hat having a big “Super Bowl LX” in the hat. That is a usual souvenir everyone can buy. So, if the cameraman wants to show Sandler looking the other way, the Seahawks logo is likely to appear.

Many celebrities are in attendance

Stars are always eager to go to the Super Bowl and this time it was no different. Besides Sandler, celebrities like Justin Bieber, Roger Federer, Jon Bon Jovi, JAY-Z, Chris Pratt, Travis Scott and many more are in attendance to watch NFL’s biggest game.

In terms of NFL stars, Travis Kelce is there, as well as Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch (who’s taking photos for NFL Media). The NBA is also present as legendary scorer Carmelo Anthony was seen in a box inside Levi’s Stadium.

It’s more than just the Super Bowl, it’s also the Halftime Show

Going to a Super Bowl is not just watching the game that determines the next NFL champion. There are pregame shows, events all week long, and of course, the famous Super Bowl Halftime show. Hence, the celebrities also go to see an absolute spectacle.

This year, Puerto Rican latin urban star Bad Bunny will deliver one of the most controversial shows in recent memory. Bad Bunny is anti-Trump and that is well-known, hence, many are wondering if his show will get political. Also, while receiving an award recently, he gave an anti-ICE speech. On the other hand, Bad Bunny is also known for giving incredible shows that are really an immersive experience.