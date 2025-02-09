One of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history, Aaron Rodgers, knows what it takes to be a Super Bowl champion. Last season, the four-time MVP endured one of the toughest challenges of his career with the New York Jets, suffering a season-ending Achilles injury just four snaps into his debut. Now, as the offseason unfolds, Rodgers is awaiting a decision on his future in the NFL.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, speculation surrounding Rodgers’ next move has been widespread. The 41-year-old quarterback has made it clear that if the Jets want him back, he is committed to returning for the 2025 season. However, if the organization decides to move in a different direction, he has expressed willingness to take on another role within the franchise.

According to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Rodgers’ future could be determined this week, following the Super Bowl. “The Jets and Aaron Rodgers have been in discussions about his future, and a decision on whether the four-time NFL MVP returns to New York could come as soon as this week, per sources,” Pelissero and Rapoport reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They also noted that new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey have a deep respect for Rodgers. However, his time in New York has been marred by injuries and underwhelming results, leaving the franchise at a crossroads as it plans for the upcoming season.

Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback of the New York Jets.

Advertisement

Rodgers’ uncertain future with the Jets

NFL insiders agree on one thing: Rodgers still has plenty left in the tank. The veteran quarterback wants to leave the NFL on a high note, delivering his best possible performance—if the Jets choose to keep him on the roster. However, there are several factors that could complicate his standing as a player. That said, even if his playing career in New York is in question, there may be other avenues for him within the organization.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Steelers lose Mike Tomlin’s coach to Aaron Rodgers’ Jets

“Keeping Rodgers would give the Jets’ new regime flexibility in free agency and the draft by alleviating the immediate need to secure a quarterback,” Pelissero and Rapoport reported. “If Rodgers stays, he would almost certainly have to take a pay cut from his scheduled $37.5 million base salary for 2025.”

Advertisement

They also noted that Rodgers “will likely need to commit to participating in the Jets’ offseason program to learn a new system under first-time offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, something that would benefit all parties.”

Rodgers’ 2024 season with the Jets

Rodgers’ first full season in New York was a mixed bag. He completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards, throwing 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across 17 games. His 6.7 yards per attempt reflected some inconsistency, but he still provided moments of brilliance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of his most challenging outings came in Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills, but he rebounded with a stellar four-touchdown performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18. Despite his ups and downs, Rodgers posted a 90.5 passer rating—respectable, but below his career average.