Mike Tomlin is facing a lot of criticism after another season in which the Pittsburgh Steelers were eliminated early in the playoffs. That loss against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens has brought a huge amount of pressure to the entire coaching staff.

Given this scenario, fans and experts are expecting many changes for the Steelers, considering it’s been eight years without a postseason win. Additionally, the dramatic fall at the end of the calendar with five consecutive losses is concerning.

One of the most important franchises in the NFL hasn’t won the Super Bowl in 16 years, and after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, names like Justin Fields and Russell Wilson haven’t lived up to expectations as possible successors.

What is the future of Mike Tomlin with Steelers?

Mike Tomlin will remain the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, after the elimination against the Ravens, his staff has suffered its first major loss heading into the next season.

Aaron Curry is the new linebackers coach for the New York Jets. Since February 2023, he had worked as the inside linebackers coach for the Steelers, but he is now leaving to seize a great opportunity alongside Aaron Glenn.

