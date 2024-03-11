It’s the end of an era in the NFC North. Kirk Cousins has joined the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent ahead of the 2024 NFL season, leaving the Minnesota Vikings after six seasons.

The departure of the 35-year-old looked like a real possibility as the veteran quarterback was hitting the open market this offseason, which is why general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said the team had a plan B.

“Our approach heading into free agency always included layers of contingencies regarding the quarterback position,” Adofo-Mensah said, via Pro Football Talk. “We are moving forward with plans that allow us to continue building a roster that can compete for a championship.”

The question everyone is making now is who that contingency plan is. With Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson no longer on the market, let’s take a look at possible replacements for Cousins.

Justin Fields

Perhaps one of the hottest names that could still make a move this offseason, Justin Fields is young enough to get his career back on track and a fresh start in Minnesota could be exactly what he needs to blossom into the top QB he was expected to be when the Bears drafted him 11th overall in 2021.

Chicago holds the first overall pick in this year’s draft, so chances are the team decides to start over with former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. With that in mind, Fields could make sense for the Vikings.

Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold has been heavily linked with Minnesota since the Falcons signed Cousins, and it’s not a surprise. The 26-year-old has served as Brock Purdy’s backup at the 49ers in 2023, but now could pursue another chance as a starter.

While he couldn’t live up to the expectations as a third-overall pick with the Jets, the USC product has shown glimpses of his talent throughout his six seasons in the NFL. He has experience but is younger than other candidates in the free agency.

Joe Flacco

Another alternative the Vikings may explore is to get a seasoned quarterback for a low price that can respond in the short term. Joe Flacco was the Comeback Player of the Year in 2023, proving he still has something left in the tank for teams with need at quarterback.

While he’s not getting any younger, the 39-year-old did great for the Browns last year, leading Cleveland to the playoffs after spending the first half of the season at home. Flacco’s experience in the league includes a Super Bowl ring, which Minnesota has been craving for decades now.

Of course, the Vikings can take other routes, with both Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall under contract while they hold the 11th overall pick in the 2024 Draft. In the event they go for a rookie with their first selection, veteran free agents such as Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett, and Marcus Mariota could also be worth keeping an eye on.