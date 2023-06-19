Despite falling short in the NFL playoffs, most things seemed to be fine at the Buffalo Bills. But this offseason has presented itself with some problems, including an unclear situation with Stefon Diggs.

The star wide receiver missed a practice during minicamp, and even though head coach Sean McDermott later set the record straight, now many wonder whether everything is all right between the player and the team.

Needless to say, Diggs plays an instrumental role in the Bills’ offense. However, it looks like he’s not completely comfortable with the tasks he’s given and how he’s used with Josh Allen.

Rumor: Stefon Diggs unhappy with role in Bills’ offense

“Diggs’s frustration is with his role in the offense and his voice in play-calling, per a league source close to the Bills’ locker room,“ reported Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, as quoted by Pro Football Talk.

Of course, this is something the Bills would have to take care of. Keeping the best players happy is crucial to get to where they want, and losing Diggs would be a major loss for Allen.

Buffalo may no longer be Super Bowl favorites like a year ago, but with this team, it has reasons to believe. That said, the Bills shouldn’t give in to whatever he wants either. But it would be fair to work it out if his frustrations exist.