Not Aaron Rodgers: Sean McVay, Rams like another QB as Matthew Stafford replacement for 2025 NFL season

The uncertainty about Matthew Stafford‘s future is creating plenty of speculation around the Los Angeles Rams, who have reportedly been selected by Aaaron Rodgers as the next team for him and Davante Adams. However, it appears that Sean McVay already eyes another alternative to be the Rams’ starting quarterback in the 2025 NFL season.

During a recent episode of her Scoop City podcast on Tuesday, NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that McVay and the Rams would be fine with Jimmy Garoppolo replacing Stafford as QB1 next season.

“Here’s what I know: The Rams are comfortable with Jimmy Garoppolo. So, Jimmy will be a free agent, I expect them to sign Jimmy,” Russini said, as quoted by Rams Wire.

“I can tell you the Rams feel good about Jimmy Garoppolo. They do. And I don’t think this is a leverage play. I don’t think this is them daring Matthew to walk. They’ve seen enough from him in the offseason, in practice, to feel comfortable.”

Jimmy Garoppolo #11 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 03, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Garoppolo, 33, is about to hit free agency after spending the 2024 NFL season as Stafford‘s backup on the Rams. But with the starter’s future up in the air, it looks like McVay doesn’t rule out handing Jimmy G the reins instead of landing another quarterback like Rodgers.

Rodgers linked with Rams as Stafford’s future in LA is unclear

Sarah Barshop of ESPN reported last week that Stafford and his agent have been given permission by the Rams to speak to other NFL teams in order to gauge the quarterback’s market value this offseason.

Stafford, 37, led the Rams to Super Bowl victory at home in his first season with the team in 2021-22, when Los Angeles sent Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions to acquire his services.

However, with the veteran quarterback reportedly seeking a contract extension worth $50 million per year according to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, a trade could be on the cards this summer.

Rodgers, 41, has been strongly linked to the Rams since the Stafford rumors came to surface. The 4x NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion with the Green Bay Packers will not continue on the New York Jets, who announced their decision to part with A-Rod two years after trading for him.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on after the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.

Garoppolo made an impression in his lone start with the Rams last year, going 27-of-41 for 334 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in a 30-25 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2024 NFL regular season finale.

Garoppolo’s experience in the NFL before serving as Stafford’s backup in LA

Selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, Jimmy G earned two Super Bowl rings as Tom Brady’s backup in Foxborough before proving his worth as a starting quarterback on the San Francisco 49ers.

Garoppolo put up 13,599 yards, 82 touchdowns and 42 interceptions during his time in the Bay area, where he played from 2017 to 2022 with a 38-17 record as a starter. His time with the Niners also included a Super Bowl appearance in 2020, losing to Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs.

Jimmy G eventually left for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023, though he only started six games before getting benched. The Raiders went 3-3 with Garoppolo under center as the quarterback threw for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Flash-forward to 2025, Garoppolo could get another opportunity to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. We’ll have to wait and see what happens with Stafford and if the Rams ultimately pass on Rodgers, but it appears that McVay would be open to this idea.