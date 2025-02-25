NFL News: Jets GM Darren Mougey makes big admission about Aaron Rodgers exit

The New York Jets‘ rebuilding process for the 2025 NFL season includes significant moves, such as the arrival of head coach Aaron Glenn and the departure of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will not be part of the team’s plans for the upcoming season. General Manager Darren Mougey, another recent addition to the Green team, made it clear regarding the departure of the 41-year-old player.

Rodgers had joined the Jets in April 2023 after a successful 14-season career with the Green Bay Packers. In the previous campaign, he posted 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. His future is uncertain, and his present left one question to be clarified.

The decision to part ways with Rodgers is still reverberating throughout the NFL. Last week, reports surfaced suggesting that Rodgers had begged to stay with the team. Now, the GM has denied a rumor that indicated a possible return of Rodgers to the Jets, with the condition that the player participate in all off-season activities and give up his weekly appearances on ESPN with Pat McAfee.

Jets’ GM bold admission about Rodgers’ exit

“I will say this: There was never an ultimatum or rules of engagement for Aaron to potentially join the Jets again. That never happened. I’m not here to confirm or deny any rumors that happened during that process,” Mougey admitted at a press conference.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets in action against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on November 17, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“A lot of respect for Aaron Rodgers as a player. First-ballot Hall of Famer. Wish him nothing but the best, but that was a decision we made and look forward to kind of moving past that into this next process here with free agency and the draft,” he said.

Who will be the Jets’ new QB?

GM Mougey clarified that both he and Glenn are working on finding a replacement for the void left by Rodgers. “Aaron Glenn and I had a lot of dialogue, a lot of conversations, a lot of good thoughts and just felt that at the end of the day that it was the best thing for the Jets moving forward to go in a different direction at the quarterback position,” Darren Mougey expressed.