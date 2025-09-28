Why is Cooper Rush and not Lamar Jackson playing today for Ravens vs Chiefs in Week 4?

Cooper Rush stepped in for Lamar Jackson on the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive line after Jackson suffered a leg injury that left him questionable to return. His status was reported at the start of the fourth quarter, and the Kansas City Chiefs clearly benefited from not having “Action Jackson” on the field.

Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter both reported on Jackson’s injury, with Schefter noting it was a hamstring issue affecting the Ravens quarterback. Baltimore is now left with Rush, who doesn’t bring the same versatility Jackson provides.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…