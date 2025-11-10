NY Giants break silence on Brian Daboll firing, explain decision to keep GM Joe Schoen

The headline story of the day in the NFL undoubtedly comes out of the Big Apple, following the dismissal of Brian Daboll as head coach of the New York Giants. For now, Joe Schoen will remain in his role as the team’s general manager.

In a statement released through the team’s official website, president John Mara and chairman Steve Tisch addressed the reasons behind the franchise’s decision to make this significant move.

“We spoke this morning about the direction of our franchise on the field, and we have decided that, at this time, it is in our best interest to make a change at the head coaching position,” they said.

“The past few seasons have been nothing short of disappointing, and we have not met our expectations for this franchise. We understand the frustrations of our fans, and we will work to deliver a significantly improved product. We appreciate Coach Daboll for his contributions to our organization. We wish the Daboll family all the best in the future.”

John K. Mara, owner and CEO of the New York Giants.