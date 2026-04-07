NY Giants listen to Jeremiyah Love rumors yet remain excited about current options

The New York Giants aren’t exempt to the outside noise. Gearing up for the 2026 NFL Draft, the organization in East Rutherford has paid close attention to one of the most exciting prospects in the upcoming draft class, Jeremiyah Love. However, the interest in the Notre Dame talent isn’t exclusive to the Giants, and thus they might be content with what they already have in place.

That was what new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy hinted in a message that could be interpreted in different ways. Perhaps, the Giants are trying to bamboozle the rest of the NFL, and hide their true intentions. Or, maybe, they are actually letting the league know their next move.

According to New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy, Nagy opened up on what he sees in Love, admitting “what a great talent,” he is. Still the two-time Super Bowl champion assistant coach, commented the Giants are excited about the players they have right now at the running back position.

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The Giants’ running back room currently includes Cam Skattebo, whom the NY Giants expect to be back from injury soon, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary.

Jeremiyah Love, considered the best running back in the 2026 draft class

One way to interpret Nagy’s comment on Love

On the one hand, Nagy’s message might be a way of keeping other organizations on their toes. Never let your opponents know your next move might be the mantra in New York, as the Giants face several key decisions. In typical New York City fashion, stress is off the charts inside the G-Men’s facilities.

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Not only must the Giants call critical shots before the NFL Draft, but during it as well. Just like Harbaugh left the door open on a potential Dexter Lawrence trade, placing a “tradable” tag on every single player on the roster, Nagy could now leave every option on the table when it comes to Jeremiyah Love.

Another way to interpret Nagy’s answer

On the other hand, fans may see Nagy’s admission as the Giants waving goodbye to the prospect of drafting Love. This might be for various reasons. Maybe the G-Men believe Love won’t be available by the time they make their first-round selection (5th overall).

Or perhaps New York believes it could draft him but would rather spend that pick in another area of need. Indeed, Love is one of the best talents in his class, and although star halfbacks don’t grow on trees, efficient ball carriers are much easier to find (through the NFL Draft or free agency) than other positions.

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NY Giants could repeat history

At the end of the day, running backs are seen as expendable around the league. For the Giants, rolling with a three-headed monster with Skattebo, Tracy, and Singletary may be a wiser decision than going all in on Love. Many believe Love might be the perfect heir to Saquon Barkley in the Big Apple.

However, Barkley’s example should also serve as a lesson for New York. The Giants drafted a running back in the top 5 of the draft but failed to surround him with talent. How did that go for New York? Saquon left in free agency to join a divisional rival.

Love may become a superstar in New York, but if he doesn’t see a winning future in town, he might opt to head elsewhere as soon as he becomes an unrestricted free agent. It’s hardly an easy decision for Joe Schoen and company to make, but it’s one that the Giants must nail. Otherwise, they might dig themselves their own grave—again.

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