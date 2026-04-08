NY Giants prepare for scenario without Jeremiyah Love, hosting WR Makai Lemon for a visit

The New York Giants are aggressively looking to bolster their roster in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, with Jeremiyah Love increasingly likely to be selected before their No. 5 overall pick, the front office has shifted its focus toward USC standout Makai Lemon.

In recent days, rumors of the Giants’ interest in Jeremiyah Love, the Notre Dame star running back, have intensified. However, with the Tennessee Titans (picking at No. 4) reportedly high on Love, a strategic “Plan B” has emerged for Big Blue.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media has confirmed that the Giants are hosting Makai Lemon for a Top 30 visit this week. Lemon is widely regarded as a premier receiving prospect, with many analysts—including Daniel Jeremiah, who ranks him as the No. 12 overall prospect—predicting he won’t fall past the top 10.

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Makai Lemon of the Southern California Trojans.

Building a dynamic offense for Jaxson Dart

The Giants currently have Cam Skattebo as their RB1, which is why the early rumors linking them to a running back like Love surprised many. Nevertheless, new head coach John Harbaugh and GM Joe Schoen are clearly determined to add more “explosive” depth to an offense that already features star wideout Malik Nabers.

Harbaugh is reportedly eager to create an elite wide-receiver duo by pairing Nabers with Lemon. According to scouts, Lemon’s “pro-ready” route running and elite body control are his most impressive traits.

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His addition would provide second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart—who showed flashes of brilliance during his rookie season in 2025—with the weapons necessary to elevate the Giants’ passing attack to an elite level.

Is Jeremiyah Love out of reach?

According to several leading mock drafts, Jeremiyah Love is unlikely to be available at No. 5. The Titans are heavily favored to acquire him at No. 4, as they view the Doak Walker Award winner as a “generational” talent capable of transforming their backfield.

If the Giants are intent on securing Love, they would almost certainly need to trade up with either the Arizona Cardinals (No. 3) or the Titans themselves. However, with multiple teams eyeing Love as the top overall player on their boards, the cost of moving up could be prohibitive for a Giants team that also needs to address the offensive line.