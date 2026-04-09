NY Giants reportedly know what’s the best they can get in Kayvon Thibodeaux trade

While Dexter Lawrence has put the New York Giants on notice by going public with a trade request, there is another player whom reports believe could be traded before the 2026 NFL Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux. While he is an interesting name to watch, the G-Men may already know how much they can get for him in a trade, and it might not be enough.

“The common belief has been that Thibodeaux would be unlikely to fetch more than a fourth-round pick in return,” as reported by Big Blue View. According to this source, the Giants would deal Thibodeaux out of town in a heartbeat should another NFL organization offer a second-round pick. However, that isn’t looking too likely right now.

Thibodeaux puts New York in a tough spot. Although Lawrence’s trade request could turn out to be a false alarm, with him only looking to leverage his way into a new contract, having to deal with that drama while weighing their options around Thibodeaux is far from a comfortable situation for the Giants.

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Giants’ options with Thibodeaux

The G-Men would like to give the former fifth overall pick some more time to develop, but also cannot commit to a long-term deal (like the player will likely demand) before witnessing him unfold his full potential. All that does is rush the Giants, who could now be looking to trade Thibodeaux.

Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants

Last season, New York made it clear to the rest of the NFL that Thibodeaux wasn’t on the trade market. Time passes fast, and it may all have changed in the Big Apple. The clock’s ticking, the 2026 NFL Draft is looming on the horizon, and the Giants must make their decision soon.

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Thibodeaux’s contract with Giants

After the Giants picked up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option, the product out of Oregon is signed to a $14.7 million club option for the 2026 NFL season. Thibodeaux is set to enter a contract year, which means the stakes are at an all-time high for him to perform in New York. If he doesn’t re-sign with the Giants—or is traded and signs elsewhere—Thibodeaux will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in 2027.