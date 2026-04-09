Dexter Lawrence trade rumors won’t change plans for NY Giants in 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants continue to generate buzz ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, especially with speculation linking them to high-profile prospects like Jeremiyah Love and Caleb Downs. However, a surprising mock draft projection from Peter Schrager suggests the team could go in a completely different direction.

The projection comes at a complicated moment for the franchise. The Giants are dealing with controversy after star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence reportedly requested a trade, creating uncertainty on one of the team’s strongest units and potentially shifting priorities heading into draft night.

Instead of targeting a flashy playmaker or defensive cornerstone, Schrager projects New York to focus on protecting Jaxson Dart. The move would prioritize stability on offense, particularly with concerns about the offensive line continuing to surface during the offseason.

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Who will the New York Giants draft?

Schrager’s projection points toward an offensive line solution, a move that would prioritize protection for Jaxson Dart rather than adding a skill-position star. It would also signal that the Giants are focusing on long-term offensive stability despite the buzz surrounding other premium prospects.

“New coach John Harbaugh referred to the offensive line as a “work in progress” at the league meetings. That’s not what you want in front of a franchise quarterback who has shown a tendency to use his legs. But Jaxson Dart would love Mauigoa, a road paver with positional versatility. Mauigoa is expected to be the first offensive lineman off the board.”

The projection centers on Mauigoa as a surprising selection for New York, especially considering the ongoing rumors connecting the team to Jeremiyah Love or elite safety Caleb Downs. If the Giants follow that path, the focus would clearly be on building around Dart and improving protection immediately.

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Such a decision could make sense given the current situation. With Dexter Lawrence’s future uncertain and the offensive line still viewed as a work in progress, New York may opt for stability in the trenches rather than chasing a splash pick in the first round.