NY Giants reportedly narrow draft decision down to Jeremiyah Love, Sonny Styles

The New York Giants tried to play their cards close to the chest ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, they might have shown their hand. According to reports, the G-Men may now be after two main guys with their first-round pick (5th overall): Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles.

As reported by Connor Hughes of SNY, the belief around the NFL is that the Giants will gladly select Love or Styles if either one of them is still on the board when New York makes its first-round selection on Thursday, April 23. However, the odds of either one of them making it to the fifth overall pick are slim.

On paper, addressing the running back position isn’t an urgent need for New York. However, the Giants explained why Love is still an option despite having the likes of Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy, and Devin Singletary on the roster. As for Styles, the glaring need for an interior linebacker is easy to see in East Rutherford. If Styles is still there at five, then it might be a no-brainer for the G-Men.

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However, nothing can be taken for granted by New York’s front office. It must stay alert for any potential trade that changes the draft order. That includes NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, who could trade up and ruin the Giants’ plans. The Cowboys might trade with the Arizona Cardinals to move up and select Styles third overall.

Jeremiyah Love #4 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Giants eye Ohio State’s prospects

“A lot of people around the league think that the Giants’ first pick could come out of Columbus, Ohio,” NFL insider Adam Schefter hinted on the Giants’ selection with the No. 5 pick.

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There is no shortage of potential future stars coming out of Ohio State in the 2026 NFL Draft, and New York is doing its due diligence on every single one of them. Four names stand out, though: LB Arvell Reese, LB Sonny Styles, WR Carnell Tate, and S Caleb Downs.

Could the Giants draft Styles or Love at 5?

Many mock drafts project Reese to be gone before the Giants can even take a closer look at him. However, anything can happen. The same applies to Styles, who could be available just as easily as he may not be at five. As for Tate and Downs, both should be on the board when New York is on the clock, but selecting them then might be seen as a stretch.

If Styles, Reese, and Love are out of the picture, the Giants’ best option might be to trade down. That way, the Big Blue could improve its draft capital and still be in contention to select Downs or Tate. If the Giants move down too much, though, they risk falling out of the sweepstakes for the elite Buckeyes alumni. It’s a risky game, and one that may determine Joe Schoen’s future as senior vice president and general manager of the Giants..