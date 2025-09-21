Najee Harris injured vs Broncos: Chargers’ updated RB depth chart for Justin Herbert

Things took a sudden turn for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers during Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. After Najee Harris suffered a non-contact injury and exited the game against the Denver Broncos, we take a look at the depth chart at the running back position for the Bolts.

With Harris expected to be out for considerable time, rookie Omarion Hampton will see his workload increased going forward. Though Hampton was already the leading ballcarrier for Los Angeles, it’s safe to assume he will get even more snaps now.

The product out of the North Carolina Tar Heels is trending to be the undisputed number one tailback in Los Angeles. Moreover, Hassan Haskins will climb the ladder from his third-string role to the No. 2 spot in the backfield alongside quarterback Justin Herbert.

Expect some movements

While Herbert and the Chargers have big expectations for the former first round selection in 2025 Hampton, Los Angeles is expected to address the void at the half-back position. Harris’ injury is yet to be confirmed, but it doesn’t look nice, whatsoever.

Najee Harris during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Non-contact knocks always raise alarms in the NFL. According to insider Tom Pelissero, the Chargers downgraded Harris to out with an ankle injury. Once the game against the Broncos comes to an end, expect the Bolts to make phone calls around the league to add another running back to their current room.

As it stands, there are only two active tailbacks in the Chargers’ backfield. Potential moves could involve Amar Johnson and Kimani Vidal, who are currently in L.A.’s practice squad. The latter feels like the most probable option as Vidal appeared in 10 games last season with the Bolts.

Either way, Harris’ absence if confirmed to be long-time will be a tough blow to Herbert and the Chargers’ morale heading into crucial stages of the 2025 NFL season.