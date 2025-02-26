Packers QB Jordan Love set to lose key teammate ahead of 2025 NFL season

Most NFL teams are slowly starting to prepare for what’s ahead, and the Green Bay Packers are no exception. Head coach Matt LaFleur is beginning to have some updates regarding the upcoming season. For now, Jordan Love could be set to lose a key teammate for what’s to come.

Talented cornerback Jaire Alexander could be set to leave the franchise in the upcoming free agency, as the Packers have reportedly started talks about trading him to another team in the near future. If it happens, it would be a tough blow for the Wisconsin-based team.

The news was reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who, via his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet, provided more details on the future of the former Louisville Cardinals player.

“Sources: The #Packers have had trade conversations centered around star CB Jaire Alexander and they are open to moving him for the right price. Alexander, still just 28 and a two-time Pro Bowler, is considered to be the most decorated CB available.”

Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers reacts to an interception during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Since joining the franchise in 2018, Alexander has accumulated a total of 287 tackles, 12 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.

Brian Gutekunst’s thoughts on Alexander’s situation

Jaire Alexander’s contract situation has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks within the Green Bay Packers, and one of the main figures in this saga, GM Brian Gutekunst, has spoken out on the matter.

“We’ll see,” Gutekunst said to the press on January, when asked if Alexander will be on the team in 2025. “We’re working through that. He certainly could be. But we’ll work through that as we go.”

While his new destination has yet to be confirmed, the franchise is looking to pursue a trade that matches the player’s talent and benefits both sides.

