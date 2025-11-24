Trending topics:
Panthers injury alarm: Why Jaycee Horn never returned after picking off Brock Purdy twice?

The Carolina Panthers unfortunately lost Jaycee Horn during the game against the 49ers, a painful blow for the team after his two impressive interceptions off Brock Purdy.

By Richard Tovar

Jaycee Horn warms up against the Patriots on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough.
Jaycee Horn played a crucial role against the 49ers, picking off Brock Purdy twice and visibly rattling the San Francisco quarterback. But despite his big night, the Carolina Panthers cornerback was unable to return to the game due to a injury.

Both ESPN and the NFL reported the same update during the broadcast. Horn was officially ruled out with a concussion after he was already seen struggling on the sideline. “Panthers CB Jaycee Horn being evaluated for a concussion; ESPN’s Lisa Salters said Horn was vomiting on the sideline after his second INT,” was one of the first reports shared by Cam Inman.

Developing story…

