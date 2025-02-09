Patrick Mahomes loses another Super Bowl: How many had Tom Brady lost at the Chiefs star’s age?

This year, Patrick Mahomes turns 30 and, throughout his career, has had the privilege of playing in five Super Bowl editions. After the defeat of his Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles, the QB lost the chance to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy two times. Comparisons with Tom Brady are inevitable, so we ask ourselves: how many of these championships did the legendary Patriots player lose at the same age?

The answer is simple: none. Tom Brady, considered by many as the greatest player in NFL history, has played in a total of 10 Super Bowls and won 7 of them. The asterisk is that his three losses in these championship games came after he turned 30.

His first loss as the starting quarterback for Bill Belichick’s team came in Super Bowl 42, when his New England Patriots lost 17-14 to Eli Manning’s Giants. Back then, in early 2008, Brady was already 31 years old.

His second loss was against the same opponent and quarterback, but with a different result: the Giants defeated the Patriots 21-17. Lastly, on February 4, 2018, Brady and his team fell to the Eagles led by Nick Foles. By that time, the QB was 41 years old.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field prior to Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mahomes’ losses

Patrick Mahomes undoubtedly has innate talent, which led him to play in five editions of the Super Bowl by the age of 29. With the recent loss to the Eagles, the quarterback now adds another defeat to his record, interestingly against Tom Brady.

It was in Super Bowl LV, when the Kansas City Chiefs were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by Brady and Gronkowski, with a final score of 31-9.

Mahomes still has a long way to go, and undoubtedly, his path to glory will place him among the greatest players in NFL history.