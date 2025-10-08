Patriots get favorable prediction after upset win over Bills

The New England Patriots are over the moon after beating the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season. The Pats traveled to West New York and made a statement against Josh Allen and Co., returning home with a 23-20 win at Highmark Stadium.

They improved to 3-2 after back-to-back wins. While they are second in the AFC East division, the Patriots are looking much better than last season. Mike Vrabel has done a terrific job with the team and their new identity, and the most immediate matchups make fans dream about how far this team could go.

New England posted a 4-13 record last season, which granted them the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They are now set to continue to play at a high level, and the projections are favorable for the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Patriots projected to have remarkable record ahead of Week 10

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports wrote on Monday that the Patriots’ most immediate opponents could put them in a privileged position to continue to tally wins. From Week 6 through Week 9, they will clash against the New Orleans Saints (1-4), Tennessee Titans (1-4), Cleveland Browns (1-4) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-2).

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots

“New England will likely be favored in every game over the next month, meaning it could be looking at a 7-2 record entering Week 10. That’s a remarkable development considering that it would nearly double the Patriots’ win total from each of the previous two seasons (New England went 4-13 in both 2023 and 2024). And that’s not accounting for matchups later in the season against more sub-.500 teams, including two against the currently winless New York Jets,” he said.

Drake Maye and the rest of the team are playing a solid brand of football. They want to compete and win, and Mike Vrabel has put them in a good position to do so.