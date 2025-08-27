The New England Patriots have made the decision to release Kendrick Bourne. The veteran wide receiver is now searching for his next team, and two clubs have already been linked to him.

On Wednesday, news emerged that the Patriots would be moving on from Kendrick Bourne. He joined the club in 2021, but after a disappointing tenure, he has now become a free agent.

Shortly after his release, reports suggested that both the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers are interested in him, and the buzz has only grown now that he’s officially available.

Vikings and 49ers set to pursue Kendrick Bourne in free agency

With only days remaining before the 2025 NFL season kicks off, teams are making several changes to their rosters. Now, it was the Patriots’ turn to move on from a key piece of Drake Maye’s offense.

Kendrick Bourne has been released by the Patriots after an underwhelming stint with the AFC East club. However, the veteran has quickly become an attractive target for teams looking to add depth to their offense.

On Wednesday, both the Vikings and the 49ers strengthened their wide receiver rooms. Minnesota brought back Adam Thielen in a trade with the Panthers, while San Francisco signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling after his release from the Seahawks.

Despite those additions, both teams remain very interested in acquiring Kendrick Bourne. According to Mike Garafolo, the Vikings and 49ers are expected to pursue the veteran to bolster their wide receiver depth and provide another weapon on offense.

Kendrick Bourne started his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco may be the more logical landing spot. Bourne began his career with the NFC West club in 2017 and, given the injuries in their wide receiver group, he might find a clearer path to playing time there than in Minnesota.

Patriots depth chart at WR with Kendrick Bourne gone

Bourne’s departure isn’t expected to drastically affect Drake Maye. The Patriots still have a decent group of wide receivers, though far from elite.

Stefon Diggs leads the unit, but his injury history raises concerns in New England. DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Mack Hollins are the other most notable names in the group.