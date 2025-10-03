Trending topics:
Pete Carroll sends clear message about Raiders QB Geno Smith’s offensive weapon ahead of game vs Colts

Pete Carroll clarified the status of a Las Vegas Raiders offensive weapon ahead of the game against the Indianapolis Colts, amid questions surrounding quarterback Geno Smith.

By Ignacio Cairola

Pete Carroll, the head coach of Las Vegas Raiders
© Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesPete Carroll, the head coach of Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a start that demands immediate improvement, sitting at 1-3 with a three-game losing streak under head coach Pete Carroll. In the midst of this urgent need for victories, quarterback Geno Smith could be without a key weapon for the game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Raiders have concerns regarding their offensive production, even raising questions about Smith’s role in Carroll’s offense. This point in the season is a test of resilience for Las Vegas, which wants to have its full strength on the field.

Key players like Justin Shorter, Decamerion Richardson, and Maxx Crosby have shown they are ready to contribute in their respective roles. The team’s depth will be tested, but expectations are high when it comes to a key offensive weapon.

Who is the key weapon that could miss the game against the Colts?

Brock Bowers, the Raiders’ tight end, has been listed as “questionable” for the Week 5 matchup against the Colts due to a knee injury. However, head coach Pete Carroll expressed optimism about his participation. “We think he’s playing, but we wanted to make sure and rest him,” he said, via Nick Walters of KNTV.

Carroll expects Bowers to play on Sunday in a crucial game for the Raiders’ regular-season aspirations. The young Las Vegas tight end is in his second professional season and has played in all games this year, although he has yet to record a touchdown.

Bowers’ impact on the Raiders

Bowers has been a key piece of the Raiders’ offense, showing a strong performance in the 2025 season with 19 receptions for 225 yards. Despite missing Thursday and Friday practices, the team trusts his ability to recover and contribute significantly in the upcoming matchup.

