NFL News: Maxx Crosby receives strong message from Pete Carroll after Raiders’ sharp loss to Bears

The NFL season so far for the Las Vegas Raiders has undoubtedly fallen short of expectations, at least when it comes to results. After the loss to the Chicago Bears, Pete Carroll’s team sits last in the AFC West, despite Maxx Crosby having a strong season.

The Raiders‘ defensive end turned out to be a real nightmare for Caleb Williams. In fact, the Bears’ own QB said after the game that the DE is “the best player that I’ve ever played against so far in my career.”

Pete Carroll also praised Crosby and, during his usual press conference, highlighted what the pass rusher represents for the team and how he brings the effort from practice into every game.

“If you think about it, this is what I’ve been impressed with, because I’ve been here through the preseason with him — he did those same things in preseason,” the HC said. “Every time he’s been on the field, he makes things happen, and he’s doing it with very limited opportunities, because he’s getting doubled all the time in pass pro, and the ball is going away from him the whole time in the games — they’re running away from him, but he makes a play in the backside. And if you challenge him, he’s been there.

Head coach Pete Carroll talks with Maxx Crosby.

“I mean, he’s all over the football and almost had two picks. This was his first pick he ever got. I’m shocked at that, because he just seems like he should have had more in the same circumstances, the perimeter passing game, he’s eliminating it by himself by knocking the balls down and challenging the quarterback. But the best part about it, that’s who Maxx is.“

The joy of working with Crosby

Pete Carroll has one of the best defensive ends in the league on his roster, and he made it clear in his remarks to the press that working with him day in and day out is pure joy.

“It should be as celebrated as you can make it, because he’s the real deal, and it’s a joy to watch him work, joy to watch him play, and you don’t know what’s going to happen next,” Carroll said.

“He’s got a little bit of unpredictability about him in a lot of areas of his life, and it’s a wonderful attribute that comes through in his play and for his teammates and all of that. So, couldn’t be more proud of him.”

