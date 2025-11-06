Trending topics:
Police report on the passing of Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland reveals possible cause of death, investigation ongoing

The NFL community was stunned Thursday morning by the sudden death of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. According to a newly released police report, authorities have revealed the possible cause of his death.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Marshawn Kneeland during the 2024 NFL Combine
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesMarshawn Kneeland during the 2024 NFL Combine

The NFL world was shocked by the death of Marshawn Kneeland on Thursday morning. A newly released police report has now revealed the possible cause of death of the Dallas Cowboys defensive end.

A few hours after the announcement of Marshawn Kneeland’s death, the Frisco Police Department released a report revealing the possible cause of his passing. The statement reads:

“A man was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following an outside agency vehicle pursuit that led to a multi-agency search in Frisco.

“On November 5, 2025, at approximately 10:39 p.m., the Frisco Police Department responded to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) with locating a vehicle that had evaded troopers during a pursuit that entered the city of Frisco. After losing visual of the vehicle, troopers located it minutes later, crashed on southbound Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway.”

*Developing story…

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
