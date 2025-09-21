At the end of their Week 3 game, the Atlanta Falcons decided to bench Michael Penix Jr. after a poor performance against the Panthers. Now, HC Raheem Morris has revealed whether Kirk Cousins will reclaim the starting QB role moving forward.

Michael Penix Jr. had a nightmare performance in Week 3. The young QB threw two interceptions—one returned for a pick-six—against the Panthers. In the fourth quarter, the Falcons handed the offense back to Kirk Cousins.

While Cousins didn’t have an outstanding performance either, many fans are wondering whether the Falcons should return to the veteran and sit Penix Jr. following this disappointing game.

Raheem Morris confirms Falcons’ starting QB for Week 4

Michael Penix Jr. was named the Falcons’ starting quarterback earlier this year. However, after three games of the 2025 season, fans are questioning whether benching Kirk Cousins for the former Washington standout was the right decision.

After the terrible performance against the Panthers, Raheem Morris addressed the matter. When asked if Kirk Cousins would have a chance to start in Week 4 against the Commanders, the head coach was clear: “No,” he replied directly.

The room fell silent, as many reporters had expected more details from Morris about Cousins. However, the head coach didn’t elaborate further and quickly moved on to another question.

