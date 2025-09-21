Trending topics:
With trade deadline approaching, Falcons set final price for Kirk Cousins amid exit rumors

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to trade Kirk Cousins before the deadline, and the NFC South team has now set a final price for any club interested in acquiring the veteran quarterback.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Falcons may trade Kirk Cousins soon
© David Berding/Getty ImagesFalcons may trade Kirk Cousins soon

The Atlanta Falcons see no reason to retain Kirk Cousins. For that reason, the NFC South team has set a final price on the veteran quarterback for any club interested in trading for him.

With Michael Penix Jr. relegating Kirk Cousins to the backup role, the Falcons are looking to rebuild their quarterback room. Atlanta prefers to move on from the veteran, although the asking price may be considered steep.

On Sunday, prior to Week 3, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Falcons are targeting a “premium” draft pick for Cousins — a price tag that may not be very attractive to other teams in the league.

Which teams could trade for Kirk Cousins?

The Falcons face a challenging task in trading Kirk Cousins. While the veteran is a respected signal-caller in the NFL, his recent performances and the asking price make it difficult to find a trading partner.

Atlanta has yet to receive any trade offers for Cousins. However, the 2025 NFL season has already seen multiple quarterback injuries, which could open the door for a team to pursue the veteran.

As of now, the Bengals and 49ers appear to be the most likely landing spots for Cousins. Both clubs have lost their starting quarterbacks to injury, with Joe Burrow potentially sidelined until December.

It’s also a money issue

Any team that decides to trade for Kirk Cousins will also need to address his salary. The veteran has a lucrative contract, with roughly $135 million remaining over the 2025–2027 seasons.

With Atlanta asking for a “premium” draft pick and Cousins carrying a hefty contract, it seems likely the Falcons may need to reduce their asking price if they want to successfully move on from him.

