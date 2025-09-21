Trending topics:
NFL

Falcons fans rip Michael Penix Jr. for poor performance vs. Panthers as Kirk Cousins’ trade rumors grow

Michael Penix Jr. delivered a rough performance in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, leading Atlanta Falcons fans to heavily criticize him amid ongoing trade rumors surrounding Kirk Cousins.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Michael Penix Jr., starting QB for the Falcons
© Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesMichael Penix Jr., starting QB for the Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. replaced Kirk Cousins as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. However, after a poor performance against the Panthers, he has faced heavy criticism from fans amid ongoing trade rumors involving Cousins.

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season turned into a nightmare for the Falcons. Despite entering as favorites against the Panthers, Carolina had little trouble dominating the game from the start.

Michael Penix Jr. failed to deliver the spark fans were hoping for. In just three quarters, he threw two interceptionsone returned for a touchdown — leaving Atlanta supporters frustrated and desperate about his play.

Advertisement

Falcons fans rip Michael Penix Jr. after poor game against the Panthers

Michael Penix Jr. replaced Kirk Cousins as the Falcons’ starting QB this year. The NFC South club committed to a rebuild with their former first-round pick, who was widely viewed as the franchise’s future.

With trade deadline approaching, Falcons set final price for Kirk Cousins amid exit rumors

see also

With trade deadline approaching, Falcons set final price for Kirk Cousins amid exit rumors

While Penix looked promising with two solid performances to open the season, Week 3 told a different story. He couldn’t rally the Falcons to victory against a Panthers team that, despite home-field advantage, was considered an underdog.

Advertisement

By the third quarter, the Panthers were up 27-0 on Atlanta. Penix was benched in the fourth after completing just 18 of 36 passes for 172 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions — including a costly pick-six.

Kirk Cousins, who the Falcons are actively shopping ahead of the trade deadline, came in to replace Penix. Following the game, fans flooded social media to rip into the former Washington star over his disappointing performance in Carolina.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Advertisement
Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Advertisement
Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Advertisement
Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Advertisement
fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Raheem Morris confirms if Kirk Cousins will replace Michael Penix Jr as Falcons QB1 after loss to Panthers
NFL

Raheem Morris confirms if Kirk Cousins will replace Michael Penix Jr as Falcons QB1 after loss to Panthers

With trade deadline approaching, Falcons set final price for Kirk Cousins amid exit rumors
NFL

With trade deadline approaching, Falcons set final price for Kirk Cousins amid exit rumors

Bengals know Joe Burrow’s surgery date as rumors grow on Kirk Cousins arriving as his replacement
NFL

Bengals know Joe Burrow’s surgery date as rumors grow on Kirk Cousins arriving as his replacement

Two Barcelona stars expected to skip 2025 Ballon d’Or gala with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in contention
Soccer

Two Barcelona stars expected to skip 2025 Ballon d’Or gala with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in contention

Better Collective Logo