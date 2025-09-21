Michael Penix Jr. replaced Kirk Cousins as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. However, after a poor performance against the Panthers, he has faced heavy criticism from fans amid ongoing trade rumors involving Cousins.

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season turned into a nightmare for the Falcons. Despite entering as favorites against the Panthers, Carolina had little trouble dominating the game from the start.

Michael Penix Jr. failed to deliver the spark fans were hoping for. In just three quarters, he threw two interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — leaving Atlanta supporters frustrated and desperate about his play.

Falcons fans rip Michael Penix Jr. after poor game against the Panthers

Michael Penix Jr. replaced Kirk Cousins as the Falcons’ starting QB this year. The NFC South club committed to a rebuild with their former first-round pick, who was widely viewed as the franchise’s future.

While Penix looked promising with two solid performances to open the season, Week 3 told a different story. He couldn’t rally the Falcons to victory against a Panthers team that, despite home-field advantage, was considered an underdog.

By the third quarter, the Panthers were up 27-0 on Atlanta. Penix was benched in the fourth after completing just 18 of 36 passes for 172 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions — including a costly pick-six.

Kirk Cousins, who the Falcons are actively shopping ahead of the trade deadline, came in to replace Penix. Following the game, fans flooded social media to rip into the former Washington star over his disappointing performance in Carolina.

