Raiders get positive update on Maxx Crosby ahead of Week 9 vs Jaguars amid trade rumors

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 and, amid the trade rumors, they got an update on Maxx Crosby.

By Bruno Milano

Maxx Crosby, defensive end of the Las Vegas Raiders
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesMaxx Crosby, defensive end of the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders received an update on defensive end Maxx Crosby as they prepare for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This comes after an injury, but also in the middle of huge trade rumors.

Maxx Crosby will play on Sunday against the Jaguars, as said by Pete Carroll, Raiders’ head coach. Crosby was dealing with a back injury that he suffered in Week 7.

Crosby has four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble this season. He is easily one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Not only that, but he is by far and away the best defensive player on the Raiders.

The offense also needs to step up

Having Crosby back will be good for the defense. However, none of that matters if the offense can’t keep up. Geno Smith is in serious jeopardy as the Raiders’ starting quarterback. His season has been very underwhelming.

Geno Smith #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders

Smith has a 2-5 record with the Raiders and has thrown for 1,417 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has a negative TD/INT ratio and has arguably been one of the most disappointing players this season.

The Raiders’ season is hanging by a thread

The expectations for this team was very high. Many NFL analysts even put them as a playoff team. However, both sides of the ball have been bad. They are the 23rd-ranked scoring defense.

The Raiders also have the second-worst scoring offense in the league. It’s unfathomable to think that the Raiders have players like running back Ashton Jeanty, Jakobi Meyers, and Brock Bowers to be such a bad offense.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
