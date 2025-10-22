Raiders reportedly make final decision on Maxx Crosby amid Cowboys’ trade interest

In recent days, reports emerged suggesting the Dallas Cowboys were inquiring about Maxx Crosby. Now, the Las Vegas Raiders have made their final decision regarding the star pass rusher.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Cowboys are reportedly looking to bolster their defense — and naturally, Crosby’s name surfaced as one of the biggest targets in trade rumors.

However, it appears the Raiders have no intention of moving on from their defensive cornerstone. According to NFL Media, Las Vegas has informed Maxx Crosby that he’s staying with the team for at least the remainder of this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A risky decision

There’s no question that Maxx Crosby is the Raiders’ best player. While the team is not going through its best moment, trading him away isn’t seen as a viable option for the front office — at least not right now.

The Raiders stand at 2–5 and still hold slim hopes of reaching the playoffs. They view Crosby as a key pillar for their plans to stay competitive, but keeping him could prove to be a risky long-term decision.

Advertisement

see also Raiders target Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs amid Jakobi Meyers rumors

According to reports, Las Vegas could have asked for at least two first-round picks in exchange for Crosby. While he is among the league’s best defensive players, focusing on building for the future might have been the wiser move.

Advertisement

With the Broncos, Chiefs, and Chargers all solid contenders in the AFC West, the Raiders remain a step behind. For that reason, holding onto Crosby instead of acquiring valuable draft capital could turn out to be a missed opportunity to build a stronger roster for next season.