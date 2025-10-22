Raiders target Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs amid Jakobi Meyers rumors

The Las Vegas Raiders are going through a period of uncertainty regarding the potential departure of Jakobi Meyers, who has reportedly requested a trade after failing to secure a contract extension that meets his expectations. In response to the situation, Pete Carroll’s team has set its sights on a former Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs — a player who lifted the Lombardi Trophy years ago alongside Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

This past Tuesday, wide receiver Mecole Hardman participated in a tryout with the Raiders. Hardman, a SB champion, brings valuable experience to the table. Although he spent time on the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad earlier this season, he did not see any game action.

The former Georgia Bulldogs standout entered Chiefs Kingdom in the 2019 NFL Draft, and it was there that he won the Vince Lombardi Trophy three times. After a brief stint with the New York Jets in 2023, he returned to Kansas City before eventually landing with the Packers — where he failed to see any playing time.

While there’s still no certainty that he’ll be joining Geno Smith and the Raiders’ offense in the short term, if the move does go through, there’s no doubt he would bring valuable experience and proven talent in the most decisive stages of the competition.

Mecole Hardman #17 and Patrick Mahomes.

Three rings for Hardman

The Las Vegas Raiders could inject a much-needed shot of winning experience into their struggling offense by utilizing wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Having secured three Super Bowl rings—LIV, LVII, and LVIII—alongside Patrick Mahomes with the rival Chiefs, Hardman brings a unique, championship-caliber pedigree.

His elite speed and track record of making clutch plays in the Andy Reid system, including a game-winning overtime touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII, represent a potential catalyst to spark the Raiders’ lagging attack and provide invaluable big-game knowledge to the locker room.

The current status of Jakobi Meyers

Despite the NFL trade deadline looming, Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has stood firm on his request to be traded, which was initially made during the offseason due to stalled contract talks.

Though he remains a professional and productive player on the struggling Las Vegas roster, Meyers recently confirmed to reporters that he “for sure” still wants to be dealt, making him a prime candidate to be moved before the November 4th deadline.

“I’m just trying to play good football,” Meyers said Tuesday after practice. “If I’m here, I’ll play good football. If I’m not here, I go out there and play wherever I’m supposed to be. I’m trying to get healthy and play good football. That’s really all it is.”