Ravens get key update on Lamar Jackson’s return timeline revealed by NFL report

The Baltimore Ravens are resting but more importantly, waiting on their quarterback Lamar Jackson to return to football action after suffering a hamstring injury. He is the only one that can turn around the team’s awful start and a new report shed a new light on his recovery.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirmed what head coach John Harbaugh said a few days ago. Lamar Jackson is expected to be back after the Bye Week, putting him in line to start in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.

The Ravens must win every single game on the next six weeks, otherwise their playoff push might be in serious jeopardy. Lamar Jackson is the sole hope of a team that has underdelivered since Week 1.

Cooper Rush hasn’t been the best of backups

Rush has played in four games this season, starting two of them. In those two games, he hasn’t been able to score more than 10 points. However, he’s faced two tough defenses in the Texans and Rams. Nevertheless, there might be another reason why he hasn’t worked.

Cooper Rush #15 of the Baltimore Ravens

He is a very different quarterback than Lamar Jackson. The Ravens’ playbook is tailor-made for Jackson, a dual-threat, mobile, fast signal-caller. Rush, on the other hand, is a pocket passer.

Lamar Jackson was still having issues

To be fair, Jackson already played four games and he had a 1-3 record on those. While he is clearly the best quarterback on the team and the one who gives the Ravens the best chance of winning, he was still losing.

The team’s defense is just absolutely atrocious. Baltimore’s total yards defense ranks 29th, 28th in passing, 27th in rushing, and dead last in scoring. It’s literally the worst unit in the NFL. This goes way beyond what Lamar Jackson can do for the team.