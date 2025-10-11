The Baltimore Ravens have confirmed that Lamar Jackson is officially out for the game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury. This update could leave John Harbaugh’s team on the ropes, considering that a loss would drop them to a 1-5 record.

Jackson was unable to practice all week, and although there was a slight glimmer of hope, everything pointed to the Ravens not risking him, taking into account there’s still a long way to go in the 2025 NFL season.

The big problem is that by the time Lamar returns, the Pittsburgh Steelers could have already built a solid lead in the AFC North. The good news is that the schedule is very manageable for the Ravens, with opponents like the Bears, Dolphins, Vikings, Browns, Jets, Bengals, Patriots, and Packers. Everything could come down to the two matchups they still have left against Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Ravens?

Cooper Rush will be the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens in the game against the Los Angeles Rams. Last week, in the loss to the Texans, the former Cowboys player completed 14 of 20 passes for 179 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Who will be the backup QB for the Ravens?

Tyler Huntley would be the backup quarterback for the Ravens in the game against the Rams if John Harbaugh follows the same formula as last week facing the Texans. With no other name available on the roster, Huntley was promoted from the practice squad to be the QB2.

When will Lamar Jackson return from injury for Ravens?

Lamar Jackson is expected to return for the Ravens in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. The plan is very clear. After facing the Rams, Baltimore has a bye week, which would allow Lamar to come back fully recovered for the second half of the season, aiming for that challenging playoff push.