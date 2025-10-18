Former Ravens DL blasts John Harbaugh, says Super Bowl success is ancient history

John Harbaugh is now the target of widespread criticism, including a particularly harsh assessment from a former Baltimore Ravens DL who spent a few seasons with the team, Chris Canty. Canty strongly called out the head coach, pointing to the scarcity of playoff wins the team has achieved over the past ten years.

Appearing on ESPN, Canty criticized the current state of the Ravens, suggesting the team is only still relying on Harbaugh because he won a Super Bowl long ago. “What’s the shelf life around a Super Bowl? That was a long time ago. 2012,” Canty stated. He also highlighted that the generation of players from ten years ago was vastly different from today’s roster.

“It’s 2025… Only 3 playoff wins over the last decade? Is that good enough?” Canty asked, implying that such a low number of victories since that big championship win seems insufficient for him and for Ravens fans. He concluded, “Doesn’t sound like the Ravens I played for once upon a time.”

Canty was clear in his assessment that Harbaugh is not the best option to lead the Ravens, saying, “I have full respect for Harbaugh, I think he’s a fantastic coach,” but he stressed that Harbaugh’s message as a head coach appears to have become stagnant within the franchise.

How long did Chris Canty play for the Ravens?

Canty played for the Ravens from 2013 to 2015, marking the final three years of his NFL career. He had a relatively stable run with the team, starting in 31 of his 33 games. While he didn’t receive any major individual awards during his career, he did win a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2011.

The amount of time Canty spent with the Ravens under John Harbaugh is more than enough, in his view, to justify his right to criticize the coach and a system that has produced meager results over the last decade.

