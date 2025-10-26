Tyler Huntley’s message to Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh after helping Ravens beat Bears

Tyler Huntley had to play as the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens in a must-win game against the Chicago Bears. After delivering the win, he sent a message to both Lamar Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh for the team’s next game.

When Evan Washburn of CBS Sports asked him if he was going to play on Thursday, a grateful Huntley said “anything we need to do to get that W in Miami, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Huntley’s message is simple, whether it’s him or Jackson, the team must win to keep the season alive. ‘Snoop’ ended the game with a very good statline. Huntley completed 17/22 for 186 yards and a touchdown against the Bears. More importantly, he didn’t turn the ball over.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harbaugh sent two messages to Huntley as well

After the game, Harbaugh went to the podium and spoke on Huntley’s performance and also on what’s next for the Ravens’ quarterback situation. On Huntley’s game, Harbaugh said, “I don’t think he can play any better than that. That was one of those all-time great performances.” He then turned towards Huntley and exclaimed, “I’m so proud of you.” Harbaugh is a great leader of men.

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertisement

As for Jackson’s status, he said that he is not involved in the injury designations, but he is hopeful that Jackson will indeed play on Thursday. This per the report of Jeff Zreibec of The Athletic.

Advertisement

see also Lamar Jackson’s net worth: How much money does the Baltimore Ravens star have?

Huntley proved he is a much better backup than Cooper Rush

Being the backup of Lamar Jackson is not easy. Not only because Jackson is arguably a top-three quarterback in the NFL but also because of his style. That’s what really hurt the team with Cooper Rush under center. Rush is a pocket passer, not that mobile and the playbook needs to change way too much.

Advertisement

With Huntley, who is very mobile and speedy, the Ravens can keep the same playbook they’re used to. Yes, the ceiling won’t be as high as if it was Lamar, but the adjustments are minimum.