Former Super Bowl champion with Ravens sends strong message about Allen being chosen MVP over Lamar Jackson

After a season where both Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson made strong cases for the MVP award, it was ultimately the Bills‘ quarterback who came out on top. In light of this, a former Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens expressed his displeasure with the final result, delivering a clear message on the matter.

Jonathan Ogden, who played as an OT for the Baltimore Ravens, made strong statements once the voting concluded, which ultimately gave Allen the chance to become the most valuable player of the last season.

In a recent interview with TMZ, the former Super Bowl champion with Baltimore made his stance clear regarding the final results of this tight voting: “I get it,” Ogden started. “‘Cause [Josh] is a great quarterback, he hadn’t won one — Lamar had two. And they’re like, ‘Let’s just give him one.’

“But that’s the wrong reason. But it’s all good. What are you going to do? But they made the wrong choice. But that’s all good,” Ogden firmly stated, making it clear that he was completely dissatisfied with the fact that Lamar Jackson was not awarded MVP for the third time in his career.

Former Baltimore Ravens player Jonathan Ogden looks on at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

“I don’t want it to sound like I’m hating on Josh because the brother is a tremendous quarterback. But he didn’t have the year Lamar had,” he finally concluded.

Bateman’s discontent with the final result

Not only have Ravens legends like Ogden expressed dissatisfaction with the final MVP voting results, but current teammates have also come to Lamar Jackson’s defense, believing he deserved to win the award.

Rashod Bateman, one of Jackson’s key offensive partners, was the one who, while speaking with NBC Sports, expressed that he feels his quarterback should now have three MVP trophies to his name.

“I hope I don’t get in trouble for this,” Bateman started. “It’s definitely behind the scenes of what’s going on. That’s just the world we live in, ’cause it’s night and day.

“He should have won MVP, he was robbed. Lamar was All-Pro, and he didn’t win MVP. … He had him beat in every category, so it’s like, bro, what are we looking at? … Respect to Josh, we all know he’s an amazing player. But I mean, when you watch the game and look at the numbers, it’s like what are we valuing here?”