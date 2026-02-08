Trending topics:
Roger Goodell shocks the NFL ahead of Super Bowl LX with update on future expansion

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell delivered a surprising statement ahead of Super Bowl LX, addressing the potential future expansion of the league and sparking debate about whether the NFL could eventually add more teams.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Commissioner Roger Goodell (2026)
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesCommissioner Roger Goodell (2026)

Roger Goodell has been outspoken about his desire to make the NFL a truly global league. Ahead of Super Bowl LX, the commissioner was asked about the possibility of expanding the number of teams, and his response surprised many around the league.

Prior to the Super Bowl LX matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, Goodell addressed his long-term vision for growing the NFL. He revealed that league expansion is a real possibility and suggested that future franchises may not be limited to the United States.

“I think as far as teams are concerned, I think at some point, if our international growth continues the way it is, I can see international growth on an international basis,” Goodell told Scott Graham of Westwood One.

“And in some of these markets — there are undoubtedly, even today, there are cities out there that could support an NFL team,” he continued. “And we’re at the early stages. So I don’t take international expansion off the table. I thinks it’s very possible someday.”

Which countries could host an NFL team?

While Goodell appears open to placing teams outside the U.S., the idea comes with significant challenges. The biggest concern is travel, as long-distance flights would place a heavy burden on teams throughout the season.

Mexico and the United Kingdom—particularly London—are widely viewed as the strongest international markets for the NFL. Both countries have well-established fan bases, and in recent years there have even been rumors about the Jacksonville Jaguars playing so much in London that they could eventually relocate there, though nothing has materialized.

How many NFL coaches have won the Super Bowl both as player and coach?

see also

How many NFL coaches have won the Super Bowl both as player and coach?

These two locations remain the most logical candidates for international expansion. However, frequent transatlantic travel could be difficult not only for a London-based franchise, but also for visiting teams.

Mexico presents a more practical option geographically, with Mexico City and Monterrey often mentioned as potential host cities. Still, expansion there would likely require the construction of a dedicated NFL stadium, as the largest existing venues are primarily designed for soccer and already heavily in use.

