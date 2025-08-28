Malik Nabers breaks silence on whether his injury will affect him for Week 1 with Russell Wilson’s Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers wants to establish himself as an impact player in the NFL as he enters on his second year as a professional. Confirmed as a key weapon for quarterback Russell Wilson, he made an admission that sheds light on his future.

During the offseason, Nabers was sidelined with a back injury that bothered him for about twelve days, keeping him off the field and preventing him from fine-tuning his game during preseason matchups.

Wilson saw limited action in the preseason, logging only a few minutes against the Buffalo Bills and the New Jersey Jets. Confirmed as the starter for the beginning of the 2025 NFL season, the veteran quarterback doesn’t want to lose his top weapon, which makes a recent statement from Nabers reassuring ahead of the season opener.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Nabers say about his injury?

Nabers said his back injury “was a minor thing” in an interview with ESPN. The statement suggests he will have no issues taking the field when the Giants face the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 7, marking their season debut with renewed expectations.

Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants talks to reporters

Advertisement

Nabers returned to practice last Monday and assured that the time he missed won’t affect him as he enters his second year in the league. “When it’s game time… my body will switch on,” the young Giants wide receiver said.

Advertisement

see also Giants HC Brian Daboll sends clear message amid Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart QB battle

How is the chemistry between Nabers and Wilson?

Despite not playing in the preseason, Nabers insisted that his connection with Russell Wilson hasn’t been impacted by the injury and continues to improve. “We’re on the same page,” he noted. The second-year pro’s confidence is vital for the aspirations of a franchise determined to rise to the top of the league.