Saints could recover key offensive weapon to boost Spencer Rattler’s arsenal ahead of Week 5 game vs Giants

The New Orleans Saints were one of the teams with lowest expectations prior to the start of the NFL 2025 season. With an 0-4 start, it’s safe to say those expectations were correct. Now, as Spencer Rattler and company prepare to face the New York Giants, they could have one key name back to help them get that first win.

Head coach Kellen Moore said unicorn Taysom Hill is questionable to play. Hill, who can play as quarterback, running back, full back, tight end and wide receiver is clearly one of those impactful players that could help the Saints turn the tide.

If the team wants to activate him for the game vs. Giants, it will have to make a roster change. Hill started the season on the PUP list due to a knee injury that ended his 2024 season prematurely.

Hill could become the QB of the team if needed

Much has been said about how the Saints have the worst QB room in the NFL. Spencer Rattler is the starter, and he has an 0-10 record in the league. Tyler Shough is a rookie that wasn’t even able to beat Rattler to become the QB1. Hill could arguably be the best quarterback on the team.

Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints

However, he could also be one of the best weapons for Rattler, meaning he is just a very resourceful player. Whether he is put under center or lining up as a skill player it’s up to head coach Kellen Moore, but having him back is great news for a team that lacks offensive dinamite.

The Saints could be on the verge of a rebuild

If it all continues to go south for the Saints, it’s entirely possible that they could hit the reset button. Their salary cap issue for the Saints is absolutely awful. They are projected to lead the NFL in dead cap next year with $87 million. Hence, given the fact that you have no cap and no franchise-changing quarterback, why not pull the trigger?

The Saints have valuable trade assets like running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Chris Olave. This would help them to start rebuilding with more draft picks instead of being in NFL limbo for years to come.