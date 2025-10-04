Saints’ Spencer Rattler dismisses losing streak ahead of Week 5 game vs Jaxson Dart’s Giants

The New Orleans Saints are one of the few winless teams in the NFL. However, quarterback Spencer Rattler isn’t phased at all as the team prepares to go against New York Giants and rookie sensation Jaxson Dart.

When asked about being 0-4 right now, Rattler said, “You wish you already had one, but it’s a team thing. It’s in the past and we’re focused on the future. So, it’ll come. We’re working hard this week to get it.“

For Rattler, the streak is even worse. As a starter, Rattler is actually 0-10. He has never won a game in the NFL. Rattler hasn’t been bad per se this season, as he has a passer rating of 88.4 which is a bit average, but the Saints need way more to win games.

Will Tyler Shough get his chance?

Other teams like the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants are already implementing QB changes, hence they are facing Jaxson Dart and not Russell Wilson. However, the Saints haven’t. Looking at the roster, rookie Tyler Shough is waiting for his opportunity. Having said that, Shough didn’t precisely impress in preseason.

Tyler Shough #6 of the New Orleans Saints

Shough preseason’s numbers were 24 completions on 34 pass attempts for 231 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. With that in mind, there is no guarantee that Shough would be an upgrade on Rattler.

The Saints are not a good team regardless of the quarterback

The fact of the matter is that the Saints are not a good team. They have many limitations. Yes, the quarterback is indeed a big problem but the rest of the roster is also very shaky.

They also have a first-time head coach in Kellen Moore. The reality is that the Saints are years away from being competitive again as they are in the middle of a rebuild.