Sam Darnold ties Patrick Mahomes with major clutch record

Sam Darnold is off to a terrific start in the 2025 NFL season. The veteran quarterback is playing at a high level again after posting the best season of his career in 2024.

After playing 17 games with the Minnesota Vikings, where he recorded 361 completions on 545 attempts for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, Darnold is playing at a higher level in his first campaign with the Seattle Seahawks, going 70 of 100 for 905 yards and five touchdowns against two interceptions.

Darnold has led the Seahawks to a 3-1 record, as they fight the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams for the No. 1 position in the NFC West division. Seattle will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) in Week 5, hoping to extend their good moment against a difficult opponent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sam Darnold ties Patrick Mahomes with impressive record

The former No. 2 overall pick has tied Patrick Mahomes in an important category. Since the start of the 2024 campaign, Darnold has completed seven game-winning drives, the same as the Kansas City Chiefs superstar, according to NFL insider John Todd.

Patrick Mahomes warming up before the game vs. Eagles

Advertisement

The Seahawks entered the 2025 season with high expectations, and they haven’t disappointed so far. The veteran quarterback found his rhythm last season when he replaced an injured J.J. McCarthy on the Minnesota Vikings.

Advertisement

Now in Seattle, Darnold is taking his game to a different level, and the team looks like an early Super Bowl candidate. The race for the NFC West is tight, but when it comes to the clutch, it seems as though Seattle has the edge.