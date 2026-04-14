San Francisco 49ers call for more respect for Brock Purdy

Since his arrival in the NFL, Brock Purdy has shown enough to earn his place among the elite. However, Kyle Juszczyk still wonders how much more the San Francisco 49ers quarterback has to do to be respected as he deserves.

“I don’t know what it is, what it’s going to take for this guy to finally get the respect that I think he truly deserves,” Juszczyk said during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show.

“Season in, season out, he plays tremendously and I don’t know what it is. I don’t know if it’s just the fact that he’s not a first-round draft pick, if that is just going to be the story for his entire career and be kind of held against him. Maybe. I love the guy, as a person, as my quarterback, as a football player. He is the dude.”

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Purdy has earned his place in the NFL

Despite being the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft (262nd overall), a position famously known as Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy has defied all odds by becoming a franchise quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. In just his second season, he led the team to Super Bowl LVIII following a stellar 2023 campaign where he threw for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and maintained a league-leading 113.0 passer rating.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers.

During that postseason run, Purdy proved his composure by completing 66 passes for 774 yards and 3 touchdowns over three games, cementing his transition from an overlooked prospect to an elite NFL starter.

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49ers put their trust in the contract

In May 2025, the San Francisco 49ers solidified their future by signing Purdy to a massive 5-year, $265 million contract extension, officially cementing his status as the team’s franchise quarterback. This landmark deal includes approximately $181 million in total guarantees and an average annual salary of $53 million, propelling him from one of the league’s lowest-paid players to one of the highest-earning signal-callers in the NFL.

By including a no-trade clause in the agreement, the Bay Area front office signaled their absolute commitment to Purdy, prioritizing his long-term stay as the centerpiece of the organization through the 2030 season.