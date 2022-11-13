San Francisco 49ers play against Los Angeles Chargers today for a game in the Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers meet in a Week 10 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara today, November 13, 2022 at 8:20 PM (ET). The home team is fighting like never before to reach the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The 49ers are not big favorites but after two wins against the Los Angeles Rams (current Super Bowl champions) they are establishing themselves as a playoff team. During Week 9 the 49ers rested.

The Chargers won Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 for their fourth win in just five weeks. So far the Chargers have a positive record of 5-3-0 overall.

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Chargers: Kick-Off Time

San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers play for the Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, November 13 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Australia: 12:20 PM (AEST) November 14

Canada: 8:20 PM (EDT)

China: 9:20 AM November 14

Germany: 2:20 AM (CEST) November 14

Ireland: 1:20 AM (IST) November 14

Mexico: 7:20 PM (CDT)

US: 8:20 PM (ET)

UK: 1:20 AM (BST) November 14

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Chargers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 10 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions And Odds

San Francisco 49ers are favorites at home with -7 spread and 1.33 moneyline that will pay $133 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they won a recent game against the current champs but the visitors won four of the last five games. Los Angeles Chargers are underdogs with +7 ATS and 3.40 moneyline. The totals are offered at 45.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 10 game is: 49ers -7.

BetMGM San Francisco 49ers -7 / 1.33 Totals 45.5 Los Angeles Chargers +7 / 3.40

* Odds via BetMGM

