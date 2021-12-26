Seattle Seahawks play against Chicago Bears for a game in the Week 16 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears meet in a Week 16 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Lumen Field on December 26, 2021 at 4:05 PM (ET). Two teams with nothing to lose but they want to win. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The Seahawks lost in Week 15 to the Rams in what was the end of the Seahawks' only winning streak in the 2021-22 NFL season. They don't aspire for a postseason spot, but Russell Wilson wants to win a couple of games before closing out the regular season.

Chicago Bears haven't won a game since Week 12, that win was against the Lions on the road and recently they lost a home game to the Vikings 9-17 as the Bears' fifth straight home loss.

Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Time: 4:05 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears: Storylines

The Seahawks have a negative record with 5-9-0 overall in the 4th spot of the NFC West Division with a positive record in December of 2-1, the two victories were against the San Francisco 49ers at home 30-23 and the other victory on the road vs. Houston Texans 33-13. That winning streak came to an end when the Seahawks lost to the Rams on the road 10-20. But that game against the Rams was not bad for the Seahawks defense, the team allowed only 3 points in the first half, the team lost the game due to offensive problems and in the second half the Seahawks scored only one touchdown. Their offense is scoring an average of 20.1 points per game.

Chicago Bears are also sunk to a negative record at 4-10-0 overall and three consecutive weeks losing to Cardinals 22-33, Packers 30-45 and a recent loss at home to Vikings 9-17. The last time the Bears won a home game was in Week 4 against the Lions 24-14 as part of a two-week winning streak. This game against the Seahawks will be the second to last on the road for the Bears, they last won on the road in Week 12 against the Lions 16-14. The Bears offensive line is scoring an average of 17.1 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears in the U.S.

Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears: Predictions And Odds

Seattle Seahawks are favorites at home with -6.5 points to cover and -270 moneyline at FanDuel, they play better at home and the defense is strong enough to stop the visitors. Chicago Bears are underdogs with +6.5 ATS and +248 moneyline. The totals is offered at 41.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Seattle Seahawks -6.5.



FanDuel Seattle Seahawks -6.5 / -270 Totals 41.5 Chicago Bears +6.5 / +248

