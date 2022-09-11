The most anticipated matchup of Week 1 in the 2022 NFL season is finally here. Russell Wilson returns to Seattle, but now as the leader of the Denver Broncos. Here you will find predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

Monday Night Football is back with one of the greatest storylines in the 2022 NFL season. Russell Wilson returns home as the new quarterback of the Denver Broncos against Seattle. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US. A great option to see the game in the United States is fuboTV (7-day free trial).

After 10 years as the face of the franchise, and a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII, the Seahawks parted ways with Russell Wilson and now they're full of uncertainty at the quarterback position. In the trade with the Broncos, Seattle got Drew Lock, but, in a surprising turn of events, Geno Smith won the starting job in the preseason.

On the other side, the Denver Broncos want to be a contender again in the AFC West and Russell Wilson was the biggest splash of the offseason. Nevertheless, the biggest question for the Mile High team is the lack of experience from new head coach, Nathaniel Hackett. He takes the job after a great duo with Aaron Rodgers as the offensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers.

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos: Game Information

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022.

Time: 8:15 PM (ET).

Location: Lumen Field. Seattle, Washington.

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos: Storylines

The Seahawks and Russell Wilson had irreconcilable differences and there was simply no other option rather than trading him. Wilson wasn't happy anymore in Seattle and now, in a shocking development, the franchise is without the cornerstone to build a championship team. The problem for Pete Carroll's squad is that Geno Smith and Drew Lock are not capable quarterbacks to compete in the NFC. So, according to many experts, Seattle is in for a long season to start an enormous rebuilding process.

Nobody can deny that Russell Wilson is a superstar player and the Denver Broncos won free agency with that trade. Still, he might not be enough to win a division stacked with amazing franchise quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) and Derek Carr (Las Vegas Raiders). The AFC West is gonna be fireworks in the 2022 NFL season and there's a great chance to we'll see three teams from this división in the playoffs.

How to watch or live stream free Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos in the US

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football as part of Week 1 in the 2022 NFL season. Another options in the United States to watch Russell Wilson's trip back home are ESPN and ABC.

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Broncos are favorites by 6.5 points in the spread even though they're the visitor team. The moneyline is -275 for Denver and +225 for the Seahawks.