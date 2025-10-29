Shane Steichen issues stern warning to Daniel Jones, Colts players ahead of crucial NFL stretch

Seven wins and just one loss — that’s the current record for one of the NFL’s biggest surprises. The Indianapolis Colts, with Daniel Jones as one of their key standouts, are taking control of the AFC South. Still, head coach Shane Steichen knows the toughest part of the season is yet to come.

As the regular season hits its midpoint, November and December often serve as a turning point for NFL franchises. That’s why the Colts’ head coach has urged his players to keep their foot on the gas and stay locked in as the toughest stretch of the season approaches.

“That’s where it really starts to pick up,” Steichen said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “You’ve got to play at your very best starting in these next two months.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the start of the season, few people had them on their radar. However, Steichen and his players have stayed humble and under the radar — and now, they’re enjoying the moment as one of the best teams in the league.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Colts?

Quarterback Daniel Jones and the high-flying Colts offense face a critical stretch ahead as they look to maintain their pace in the AFC. The team’s immediate focus shifts to a tough road matchup against the defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.

Advertisement

Following that challenge, the Colts return home to host the Atlanta Falcons before heading into their much-needed Bye Week, providing a crucial opportunity for rest and mid-season adjustments.

Advertisement

An MVP-caliber season

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has completely transformed his career and become the NFL’s biggest surprise story, guiding the Colts to an elite 7-1 record.

Through eight games, the veteran is playing at an MVP-level pace, showcasing surgical accuracy with a 71.2% completion percentage and minimal turnovers, throwing 13 touchdowns against just 3 interceptions. With 2,062 passing yards and a stellar 109.5 Passer Rating, Jones is proving to be the perfect fit for the Colts’ offense, leading one of the league’s most explosive units.

Advertisement