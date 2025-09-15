Shedeur Sanders’ Browns teammate hit with strong fine by the NFL

Shedeur Sanders watched how the Cleveland Browns got blown out in Week 2 from the sidelines. However, the loss is not the only bad news coming out of this game, as one of the team’s best players also received a hefty fine by the NFL for a Week 1 play.

During the first quarter of the game vs. Bengals, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was flagged by a taunting penalty. That has resulted in an $11,593 fine. The taunting penalty has been criticized heavily by players and media, as many times they seem to be very rigurous.

In this particular case, Joe Flacco attempted a pass to Jeudy, who was on a slant route. The wideout managed to get a defensive pass interference and when he got up, he clapped towards the Bengals defensive back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jeudy is the best Browns receiver

Despite the fines, Jeudy is the best wide receiver this team has. In these two games, he has nine catches for 117 yards. The Browns are a team that will trail a lot, hence, they throw the ball plenty of times. Jeudy has great routes and is usually open and that’s what makes him a good threat to have.

Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver of the Cleveland Browns

Advertisement

Jeudy was a Pro Bowler last year after he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark and also scored four touchdowns. With Flacco under center instead of Shedeur Sanders, Jeudy should be getting tons of views.

Advertisement

see also Kevin Stefanski’s net worth: How rich is the Cleveland Browns head coach?

What does the fine implicate?

Well, it’s a monetary fine, but that doesn’t imply he will miss a game. In fact, he already played in Week 2. So, besides paying the fine, Jeudy will not be facing any more consequences for the meantime.

Advertisement

If Jeudy or any NFL player has two taunting flags in the same game, they get ejected. This is because a taunting penalty falls under the ‘unsportsmanlike conduct‘ umbrella. If a player gets two unsportmanlike conducts in the same game, rules state they are expelled from the game.