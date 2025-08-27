Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns placed Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel on their 53-man roster. However, the team has unexpectedly added another quarterback to increase competition in the locker room.

On Wednesday, the Browns signed Bailey Zappe, per Tom Pelissero. After releasing Tyler Huntley, Cleveland chose to bolster its depth at the position by bringing back the former Patriots signal-caller.

Zappe spent the 2024 NFL season with the Browns. He started one game, completing 16 of 31 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Are Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel at risk of being traded?

The arrival of Bailey Zappe in Cleveland has raised concerns among fans. With Kenny Pickett’s departure to the Raiders, many believed the Browns were settled at quarterback, but it appears they are not.

Dillon Gabriel has been named the team’s backup by head coach Kevin Stefanski. Shedeur Sanders remains the third-string option, though their relative inexperience may be the reason the team decided to bring in Zappe.

While the former 4th-round pick has not had a standout career, his experience could benefit both Gabriel and Sanders. With Pickett gone, Cleveland saw Zappe as a solid replacement and leveraged Pickett to acquire a 5th-round pick.

Gabriel and Sanders are not expected to lose their jobs to Zappe. However, competition in the quarterback room will undoubtedly intensify, and Stefanski wants to ensure neither rookie gets too comfortable now that Pickett is no longer on the roster.

