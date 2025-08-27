Trending topics:
NFL

Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel face more competition as Browns sign new QB behind Joe Flacco

Just when it seemed the Cleveland Browns had settled their quarterback room for the 2025 season, a new arrival has entered the mix to challenge Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel behind Joe Flacco.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Shedeur Sanders is listed as the Browns' QB3 for 2025
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders is listed as the Browns' QB3 for 2025

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns placed Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel on their 53-man roster. However, the team has unexpectedly added another quarterback to increase competition in the locker room.

On Wednesday, the Browns signed Bailey Zappe, per Tom Pelissero. After releasing Tyler Huntley, Cleveland chose to bolster its depth at the position by bringing back the former Patriots signal-caller.

Zappe spent the 2024 NFL season with the Browns. He started one game, completing 16 of 31 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Advertisement

Are Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel at risk of being traded?

The arrival of Bailey Zappe in Cleveland has raised concerns among fans. With Kenny Pickett’s departure to the Raiders, many believed the Browns were settled at quarterback, but it appears they are not.

Dillon Gabriel has been named the team’s backup by head coach Kevin Stefanski. Shedeur Sanders remains the third-string option, though their relative inexperience may be the reason the team decided to bring in Zappe.

Advertisement
NFL News: Browns have made final roster decision between Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel for backup quarterback spot

see also

NFL News: Browns have made final roster decision between Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel for backup quarterback spot

While the former 4th-round pick has not had a standout career, his experience could benefit both Gabriel and Sanders. With Pickett gone, Cleveland saw Zappe as a solid replacement and leveraged Pickett to acquire a 5th-round pick.

Gabriel and Sanders are not expected to lose their jobs to Zappe. However, competition in the quarterback room will undoubtedly intensify, and Stefanski wants to ensure neither rookie gets too comfortable now that Pickett is no longer on the roster.

Advertisement

Survey

Is Bailey Zappe a better option than Dillon Gabriel to be Joe Flacco's backup QB?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Browns have made decision between Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel for backup QB
NFL

Browns have made decision between Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel for backup QB

Browns make Deshaun Watson decision after keeping Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel
NFL

Browns make Deshaun Watson decision after keeping Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel

Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel should be traded, former Browns QB suggests
NFL

Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel should be traded, former Browns QB suggests

Djokovic reveals the player he’d like to coach after retirement: ‘I’m going to be very expensive for him’
Tennis

Djokovic reveals the player he’d like to coach after retirement: ‘I’m going to be very expensive for him’

Better Collective Logo