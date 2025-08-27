With Shedeur and Travis Hunter gone, Deion Sanders makes bold admission about Buffaloes’ revamped roster

Just two days away from their season opener, the Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for a new year of college football — but things in Boulder won’t look quite the same. With both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter now in the NFL, Deion Sanders has had to rebuild the roster to match the high expectations surrounding the program.

There’s no doubt that losing two star talents could have been a major blow to the Buffaloes’ outlook. However, judging by Coach Prime’s own words, the overall level of the team has improved significantly.

When asked by the media about his excitement for the upcoming season and how the absence of his two former stars might impact the team, the head coach made it clear: he believes this roster has even greater potential to achieve big things.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We understand what we have and we’re excited about that,” Sanders said. “We don’t think we lost, we think we gained. Sure, there were a couple athletes that were phenomenal, but I think we have a better team.”

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes talks with Shedeur Sanders #2.

Advertisement

The challenge of moving forward

The upcoming season won’t be an easy one — at least not on paper. Still, Deion Sanders remains confident that he’s built a strong roster capable of facing the challenge head-on, even without the presence of Hunter and Shedeur.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Deion Sanders establishes strict house rules in Colorado following Shedeur’s departure

“First it was the challenge of coming to this level. Could we change the game? We did,” he said. “Then, can you consistently do it with the players you have, can you win? We did. Now it’s, ‘Can you do it without Travis and Shedeur?’ It’s always gonna be a challenge and I don’t mind that. I stand up to those. I’ve been challenged my whole darn life. But this isn’t about me. This is about the kids we’ve assembled. And we will.”

Advertisement

Kaidon Salter, the chosen one

Coach Prime has made his decision. Deion Sanders officially named Shedeur Sanders’ successor, selecting transfer Kaidon Salter as the new starting quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes. The move comes as the team prepares for the upcoming season, with the signal-caller stepping into the massive shoes left by Shedeur, who was a record-setter during his time in Boulder.

The dual-threat QB, known for his explosive arm and mobility, will now lead the Buffaloes‘ high-powered offense. All eyes will be on Folsom Field to see how this young athlete handles the pressure and continues the legacy of a quarterback under the national spotlight.

Advertisement

Advertisement