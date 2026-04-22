Steelers begin to adjust to the transition from Mike Tomlin to Mike McCarthy

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing an unprecedented situation in a long time. After 19 seasons, Mike Tomlin will no longer be on the sideline and has been replaced by Mike McCarthy, who has already noticed strong acceptance from his players.

“The buy-in is excellent,” McCarthy said during a press conference. “You have to make changes, there’s things you’re going to adjust, and there’s things you’re going to emphasize. . . . I think the buy-in has been excellent.”

The short-term goal? By mid-June, every player must understand each of their responsibilities. “I think we’re in a really good spot. I’m very pleased with participation. It’s a player-first teaching environment. We’ve been able to push a high volume of information to our players. The players have been outstanding.

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“By June 12, our goal is to make sure everyone of our players has what they need schematically, the communication, the details of their roles and responsibilities are, and I think we’re off to a good start. I’ve been very impressed and appreciative of the time spent by our players.”

Head coach Mike McCarthy.

Continuing Tomlin’s legacy

Mike McCarthy faces the monumental task of upholding the ‘Steelers Way’ following the departure of Mike Tomlin, who led the franchise for 19 seasons without a single losing record. While both men are Super Bowl-winning head coaches, McCarthy must translate that shared championship pedigree into postseason success for a city that has grown accustomed to the elite standards set by his predecessor.

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Tomlin leaves behind a legendary resume in Pittsburgh, including 193 regular-season wins, 8 AFC North titles, and a Super Bowl XLIII ring. For McCarthy to truly cement his own legacy in the Steel City, he will need to build upon Tomlin’s foundation of consistency while finding the spark to return the black and gold to the pinnacle of the NFL.

Head coach Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin’s new role in the NFL

Following his legendary tenure in Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin is transitioning to the broadcast booth as a studio analyst for NBC’s Football Night in America. Starting in the 2026 season, the experienced coach will bring his signature leadership and sharp football IQ to the network’s flagship Sunday night pregame show, filling the high-profile vacancy left by Tony Dungy.

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McCarthy already has his eye on the Draft

The Steelers are entering the 2026 NFL Draft with a massive arsenal of 12 total picks, including five within the first 100 selections. While they hold the 21st overall pick in the first round, the strategy under McCarthy and Omar Khan remains fluid due to the uncertainty surrounding their quarterback room. Although Mason Rudolph and Will Howard are currently on the roster, the team is still awaiting a definitive word on Aaron Rodgers’ return.

Regarding this critical situation, the team has acknowledged that Rodgers’ deadline might extend beyond the draft itself. This leaves the Steelers in a delicate position: they may use one of their early picks on a prospect like Ty Simpson or Garrett Nussmeier to secure the future, or they could leverage their draft capital to bolster the offensive line and secondary while waiting for a final decision on the bridge starter role.

Round 1: No. 21

Round 2: No. 53

Round 3: No. 76

Round 3: No. 85

Round 3: No. 99

Round 4: No. 121

Round 4: No. 135

Round 5: No. 161

Round 6: No. 216

Round 7: No. 224

Round 7: No. 230

Round 7: No. 237